Humane society Christmas open house

Joplin Humane Society hosts its annual Christmas open house, complete with pet pictures with Santa, treats for humans and animals and adoption specials.

Those planning to adopt a pet were able to draw an ornament from a stocking for a special reduced price.

Pets are a common gift at Christmastime, but the Humane Society offers some advice.

"It's absolutely fine to give a pet as a Christmas gift, as long as its somebody that is in your family and you know that they want a pet and they're prepared to deal with a pet. We certainly don't encourage pets as surprise gifts for somebody that's not expecting them, we want to make sure the pet is going to have a forever home," Lysa Boston of JHS said.

The event concluded with the lighting of the tree of remembrance, where patrons could purchase a light in honor or memory of a pet.