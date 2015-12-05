Picher comes 'home for Christmas'

For a town with virtually no population, there were two traffic jams in Picher on Saturday.

One was the jam of people entering the town for the first ever "Coming Home for Christmas" parade, the other jam was everyone leaving.

"It's very exciting you know the whole thing of Christmas is coming home, and since 2008, I was in the tornado, so since 2008 you know it's been kind of a lost thing. And when everybody decided to cover this there's just been so much excitement and people are just so excited and I mean look, the streets, the streets are filled," former resident Kim Davis said.

Davis brought her whole family, including her grandson.

"My grandson, this is his first year to experience a parade at Picher, he's two. So I mean what better time to get him to be able to experience that? He won't understand it now, but in about 20 years he'll understand," Davis said.

The morning parade was filled with floats from area businesses and marching bands from area schools. Many of which ran out of candy with the unexpected couple thousand that turned out. Many donned old letterman jackets and jerseys from their Picher Cardin High School days.

The committee say due to the turnout, they will work towards making it an annual event.