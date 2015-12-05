The Carthage Public Library celebrates local authors and artists for the holidays for the second year in a row. 21 authors from the region displayed their work and spoke with residents, many looking for gifts.

Cook books, travel books, children’s books and memoirs were all available, many of the authors from Carthage, Joplin, or Webb City.

There were several different books on local history and buildings, something one local author thinks is important for such a small, historic town.

“Have you looked at our architecture around here? It is drop dead gorgeous and it needs to be preserved. I’ve written, I think the first 3 or 4 pages of this book are on nothing but the courthouse and that’s just fascinating,” says local author Sue Vandergriff.

Library officials say that in Missouri last year, more people visited public libraries than they did amusement and state parks combined and wanted to give back to local authors.

“In order to have a library we have to have books. To have books we have to have authors. And if we don't promote the people that are providing these books to us, we're not doing our part. So I wanted to invite the authors in and get the community in as much as we could,” says library director Julie Yockey.

And until the 19th, the library will forgive $1 worth of fines for every food item donated. The library is working with Bright Futures Carthage for the food drive. The food items that will be accepted are Slim Jims (4 pack or more) from November 30 to December 5, peanut butter or cheese crackers (6 pack) from December 7 - December 12, and microwavable mac and cheese from December 13 - December 19.