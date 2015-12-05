45 Sarcoxie shops participate in business expo

The holidays mean big business, and more so for the 45 Sarcoxie shops participating in the business expo during the annual Christmas on the Square. Those who don't have store fronts were able to set up booths inside. Event coordinators say many small towns struggle with getting residents to shop locally, something Sarcoxie hopes to combat by showing all the town has to offer.

“The first year I did it I was kind of astounded myself at how many business we do have. And it gives people a chance to see what we have in town as well as this is a time to shop,” says event coordinator Ally Barnes.

For one local business woman who sells Scentsy products from her home, being able to set up shop at the expo was a great way for her to get her name and products out to the public.

“It’s important to shop locally because when you shop from small businesses, you're affecting the family directly, it’s not a chain of businesses its directly affecting the family,” says Tracey Simrell.

Shoppers who visited all 45 businesses were entered into a raffle. Kids took train rides around the square before tonight’s parade and light show. For those that missed tonight’s events, the musical light show will be running every night until the end of the month.