Local Representative says Camptown Greyhound Park could reopen

Another form of gaming could be coming to Highway 69. Owners show interest in reopening Camptown Greyhound Park in Frontenac.

District Representative Adam Lusker says that Phil Ruffin, the owner of Camptown Greyhound Park fully intends to reopen the dog track if a key piece of legislation passes.

The property has been empty for several years but that could change if a bill that would make slot machines more profitable at dog tracks passes. The current law allows slot machines in these facilities but not at a rate that is profitable for owners. Gaming is the key to keeping dog tracks viable and the new law would lower the taxes on slot machines, therefore increasing the owner's take.

Lusker says there is a good chance the law passes.

“The state receives zero dollars off these properties so the increase of the owner’s holdings would create revenue for the state of Kansas because we would get something, or the state of Kansas would get something. It's a time in our state that we could use some new revenue,” says Lusker.

He is also in support of the reopening and believes it would be an asset to the region.

“It’s going to create a new tax base because right now this property isn't taxed though its open, so it will increase its value to the county, to the city of Frontenac, as well as the jobs it will provide for all of southeast Kansas,” he adds.

He also thinks the reopening would enhance the nearby possible Kansas Crossing Casino. He says it would allow for an added destination in the region and offer an alternative style of gaming.

Following renovations, he says the facility could be up and running in a year.