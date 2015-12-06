Local businesses collaborate for pop up shop

Six Joplin business women take advantage of the holiday shopping season, bringing their online shops to life for a 2 day event. They collaborate to bring So Fresh Pop Up Shop to Main Street, a chance to display their unique clothing, food and art items in a store front.

Frosted Cakerie, Muffintop Shop, And Company Eats, Arsenic & Lace, Emmamade and Write It Down Stationary all participate and create their goods right here in Joplin.

“Just to support local creatives and what’s happening here and Joplin, but also just because there’s really cool and unique stuff here that you maybe couldn't find in other stores in Joplin. It’s just a really cool event to see what people are doing in Joplin but also just to get really fun things,” says creator of And Company Eats, Shaylea Brown.

They want to give customers the chance to see their unique products in person and believe their products speak to the art movement in the city.

“Especially the downtown area is moving towards creating this culture of just like unique things and people that are really innovative and wanting to do really cool things. And I think that when people come out and support that it shows that Joplin is wanting a culture to come here and thrive here,” says Brown.

The women say they had a lot of success this weekend.

You can visit their shops online at:

