Carl Junction hosts Christmas parade

Carl Junction hosts its annual Christmas parade after originally planning to cancel it. Although there were no prizes or competition this year, the festivities continued down Main Street. Kids got their fair share of candy during the parade, with the high school marching band, local law enforcement and even Santa Claus making a very special appearance. Also there to greet the crowd, our friends Dowe Quick and Doug Heady on the KOAM and Fox 14 puppet party float.

“We've always enjoyed the Carl Junction Christmas parade we were disappointed when they said they were canceling it this year so we're excited they ended up having it. I think it’s just the time of the year that everyone likes to get together and see everyone in the community,” says resident Kathy Wrensch.

The city decided to pay for the insurance this year. In years past, the local lions club paid for insurance.