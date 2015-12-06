One year cancer free Emily

Emily Baker has only been alive for three years, but has went through "hell and back" according to her family.

After problems going to the bathroom Emily's family took her in to the hospital last year. Doctors discovered a Wilm's tumor on her left kidney, a cancer common among children. Emily underwent a month of hospitalization and 18 chemotherapy treatments.

"The tribe and Sooner Care are taking care of her medical expenses. Everything. And that helps so much," Chareta Upton, Emily's guardian said.

Upton is a Quapaw tribal member, which is how her family is able to use tribal insurance to cover expenses beyond Oklahoma's Medicaid program. The tribal insurance pays for out-of-pocket expenses patients may incur, such as travel for treatment.

"Without Sooner Care and Quapaw native health, we wouldn't of been able to afford this," Upton said.

Upton and family celebrated one year of cancer-free Emily with a party which included gifts, cake and lots of purple, Emily's favorite color. The family also used the party as a way to say thanks to those individuals and groups that contributed to Emily's journey. Many donated financially, others helped out the family.

The Uptons are celebrating the gift of life this holiday season, as well as the chance for Emily to have a normal childhood now.

"She's enjoying all the Christmas parades, anything to do with Christmas, she got to put up her first Christmas tree this year and help decorate it. She dances to all the music. It's just so exciting, and to see it in her little eyes, they sparkle," Upton said.