CJ students read letters to vets

The Missouri Veterans Home is used to school children visiting at this time of year for caroling. However, Carl Junction students came to commemorate a different holiday.

Carl Junction students from third grade up to seniors in high school write 1,500 letters to the veterans at Missouri Veterans Home. The students hand-delivered and read their "thank you" messages to the 200 veterans at the home. In addition, students brought three large carts worth of necessary supplies for the home, such as toothpaste and deodorant.

"The Christmas, Thanksgiving time frames are usually pretty covered with recognition and things, and it became apparent that there was an obvious need for those days around and surrounding those holidays where we tend to forget our veterans," David Rice, a sixth-grade science teacher at Carl Junction said.

Rice was the brain behind the students thanking veterans on a very special military holiday - Pearl Harbor remembrance day.

"Working with these folks who have done so many things for us, over so many years and to just show the patriotism and pride and show my kids the patriotism and pride these folks have led us to," Rice said.

Students spent the morning handshaking veterans and expressing their gratitude.

"It's important that we have freedom. They fought for us," fourth-grader Amari Watson said.