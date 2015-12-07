Chamber of Commerce spearheads technical training center project

The Joplin City Council votes to enter a contract with the Chamber of Commerce. The contract allows the chamber to receive $3.9 million of disaster relief funding to develop a new technical training center in the former Franklin Tech building.

The money will be used for acquisition and renovations on building that the Chamber of Commerce President Rob O’Brian says would otherwise go to waste. It will offer training to Crowder College students and local companies. The Workforce Investment Board and Missouri Enterprise will also be located in the building.

“Companies do have now the opportunity to have a facility nearby to them, here in the immediate Joplin area, that can be used not only for the basic curriculum but also for customized training that they might want to do,” says O’Brian.

IT services are in high demand and the long term goal is to help create jobs within the community.

“By making sure that there is the training for current and future employees so that the companies can see their way towards expansion in the future and then also the space allocated for small businesses as an extension of the innovation center creates the opportunity for some direct job growth within the building,” says O’Brian.

The hope is to have the center up and running by next fall.