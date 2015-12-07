Quantcast

Connect 2 Culture unveils plans for a community cultural arts center

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Connect 2 Culture has unveiled plans to create a community cultural arts center adjacent to Memorial Hall. The new facility will be built on the parking lot right in front of Memorial Hall on 7th street.

The original plan was to take over the existing Memorial Hall but changed when citizens wanted to retain the venue. The center will have a proscenium theatre, art rooms, community spaces, and an expanded and new Spiva Center for the Arts.

While no council action was taken at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Seibert says although there are hurdles to overcome, his is optimistic that the project can be worked on. They will also be seeking public input.

“We'll certainly be asking for the feedback of the Joplin City Council. We'll be asking for the feedback of the citizens that will be very instrumental in making this a potential for our community,” says President of Connect 2 Culture Clifford Wert.

Officials plan to move forward with the vision presented at the council meeting and hope to have the master plan completed by the first quarter of 2016, which will address some of the key elements remaining, including how to handle parking.

Wert stressed the impact the new center could have on the community and many came out to show support for the project.

“There is no doubt that cultural arts are a part of a thread of a community that brings this community together and makes it a place to attract citizens and retain citizens to our community,” says Wert.

The project will be funded privately through a capital campaign.

