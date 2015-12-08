Limelight Marketing to bring fresh branding to area

Brandee Johnson opted to not relocate with her job at Lego Education, where she was Senior Integrated Marketing Manager. Lego moves to Boston in June of 2016, but Johnson has already set up shop in downtown Pittsburg.

Johnson has opened her own marketing firm to bring a new edge to area businesses. Her new firm is located upstairs in the Commerce Bank building on Broadway.

"Limelight marketing will work with local businesses as well as others, but specifically local businesses to help grow their businesses and this will help local residents in that hopefully by businesses growing and thriving they're adding new jobs and expanding," Johnson said.

Johnson may even have a hand in re-branding the city itself.

"Right now I'm involved in conversation with the city where we're discussing a potential project where they're considering engaging limelight marketing and this project would be about helping to kind of create a brand and essence or identity of who Pittsburg is, what we stand for, and what we're all about," Johnson said.

Devin Gorman, VP of operations at the PIttsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, says Johnson's staying put is a good sign for the economics in Pittsburg.

"I think it says a lot that they wanted to stay in the Pittsburg area. They could have easily gone to Kansas City or somewhere else but they saw Pittsburg has potential, Pittsburg is a good place, it has a business-friendly community, and that they wanted to have their business right here in the Pittsburg area," Gorman said.

Johnson and her colleagues have maintained some of the traditions from their Lego days, like the banging of a ceremonial gong every time a key success is made by the company.

"I'm excited about the opportunity and kind of the responsibility of creating new jobs locally, I mean that's something exciting, something I haven't personally got to experience before so definitely something I'm excited about," Johnson said.

Johnson's undergraduate degree is from Pittsburg State University.