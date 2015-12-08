Holiday Express rolls into Neosho

The countdown to Christmas is on and many four state families got even more in the holiday spirit earlier tonight in Neosho. That's because the Kansas City Southern Railway's Holiday Express was back in town for the first time in a handful of years.

Thousands of people wait in line, all eager to reach the front. And when they get there, many are in awe.

“It was really, really pretty,” says one child.

“I wish I could go back in there,” says another.

“I’m really happy because it’s really cool,” says one girl with her younger brother.

“It was all awesome,” says another young girl.

The Holiday Express pulled back into Neosho for the first time since 2010. The train has 3 cars full of festive holiday decorations.

“There were like lights hanging down and silver things and Christmas ornaments and then in the second one there’s a lot of Santa’s,” says one kid of the train.

“They had train sets which was pretty cool because on one of the train sets it showed the actual train,” say one boy, who’s thoughts echoed many other children’s.

Thousands of people came out and the wait was long, but many say it was worth it.

“It’s fun it’s definitely worth the while to wait,” says a child.

“You get to feel more excited about Christmas and you get to see all the pretty things,” says a young girl.

And families didn't mind waiting in another line to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus, who told the kids to send him a list of presents they want.

The train brings joy to many others, over 15 years, the project has raised well over $1 million to help purchase gift cards donated to The Salvation Army at each stop.

It may have been a long night for some families, but everyone left ready to celebrate Christmas.

If you missed the train in Neosho it is schedule to roll into the Union Depot in Joplin around 4 and will stay open until 9. It'll be in Pittsburg Thursday night.