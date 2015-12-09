Vernon Co Sheriff Encourages Concealed Carry

It's become a predictable pattern. after mass shootings. As some law makers call for tighter gun regulation, gun sales go up.

But Joshua Highley, owner of 54 Shooters Supply in Nevada, Mo, says the sales aren't typically driven from any political debate.

"They want to have the ability, if they're in danger, to feel safe," Highley said.

It's a feeling of vulnerability Sheriff Jason Mosher believes increased gun ownership would combat.

"There are more and more citizens that's getting concerned with the dangers and everything's that's going on in our society," Mosher said.

Wednesday, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office announced lowering the price of concealed carry weapons permits -- or C.C.W. -- from $100 to $65.

Highley doesn't think the price will effect people's decision whether to get a permit. But the sheriff's office actively promoting handguns might.

"Demand has been our biggest drive," Highley said. "I mean it's really spiked here. Not just recently, but over the last few years it's just continued to climb."

Highley says hand guns are always a popular item. But this most recent spike in popularity has seen more than 30 handguns sold in just the last week.

Highley says the sheriff's office has approached him about helping instruct more citizens. He says deputies are asking to hold C.C.W. courses at his indoor archery facility

"I think you'll find that most law enforcement officers are pro C.C.W.," Mosher said. "The law abiding citizens that wanna have background done, get training to carry a gun and protect themselves, we wanna encourage that."

A background check is required for a concealed and carry permit. Fees to obtain a permit in Jasper County cost around $100, and more than $90 in Newton and Barton counties.