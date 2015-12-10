Four Teens Provide "Bundles of Hope"

Quantcast

ASBURY, MO -

Bundles of Hope, a local religious charity, has won a $10,000 prize from US Cellular for its work in helping foster children. The organization, based out of Asbury, MO, serves foster kids in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

But it's all run by a small handful of volunteers who aren't even old enough to drive.

More than 1,000 foster children have benefited from the blankets, toothpaste, and other items donated by the operation. Thanks to four teenagers.

Mason Hymer started Bundles of Hope when he was 9 years old with help from his sister, Mackenzie.

Both are foster children. Both are looking to help others in similar situations. 

"Something about being a foster kid," Mason said. "You know [your parents are] not your biological parents. You feel isolated and you don't feel like anybody's there for you or anybody cares about your well being."

Mason and his sister want to make sure these children feel cared for.

They needed some muscle, recruiting Abbey & Mati Goebel. Twins with an adopted sibling of their own. Together, the four pack and ship items to foster care children on their first day with a new family.

"I feel like a lot of people don't realize that foster kids don't get to bring things with them," Mackenzie said. "Usually all they have is what they have on."

Thanks to donations, Bundles of Hope has grown to provide much more to children in 8 counties.

"People have attached on to this because we're kids. We're teenagers," Abbey said. "And it sort of shows anyone can do anything."

"I'm hoping that we will be able to expand into other counties and get churches involved," Mati said.

All of Mason's 6 siblings are foster children. His mother, Emily, says the importance of the bundles weren't fully realized until the family welcomed two foster children arriving with their own bundle of hope pack.

"And my son had actually written the note that was on the card," Emily said. "It made such a big impact.. and we had never seen this in action."

The four act as adoptive caregivers in their own right. Hoping to provide a sense of family and care, regardless of blood.

"They don't need anything like that to be apart of my family and me to be part of theirs," Mason said.

Bundles of Hope plans to use the award from US Cellular to continue spreading through Missouri and the four state area. 
 

