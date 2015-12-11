Two inmates escape from McDonald County Jail Facility

Increased patrols are out in SW Missouri and NW Arkansas as authorities search for two inmate escapees.

Keith Davis, age 24 of Anderson, Mo. and Matthew Miller, age 22 of Eagle Rock, Mo. escaped from McDonald County jail on Sunday night. This is not the first escape for the pair. They managed to break out and break back into the jail in December.

"It's the same type of closet they went out of last time that it's a secured closet as far as you can't get into it from the outside, but it's not to keep people in," McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said.

This time, the pair escaped through a shower wall. Maintenance crews were repairing tile and concrete on Monday morning.

Davis and Miller were last seen on security cameras after medications were dispensed at 6 p.m. Sunday evening. No cameras exist in the shower area, so it is unclear exactly when the pair escaped.

Miller is jailed for kidnapping and burglary, while Miller is serving time for theft.

"Davis also has been captured before with a firearm. So I would consider them armed and dangerous, yes," Hall said.

Authorities began to get suspicious after a van was stolen from local canoe outfitter, Sugar Island. They believe the pair drove the van to Springdale, Ark. and left it there, where they took a pair of dirt bikes.

McDonald County dispatchers are re-listening to recent phone calls by the men. Hall also noted both men had visits from family over the weekend.

"We're still looking for different ones here in the county and checking different areas they could be just to make sure. but we're trying to get information from all over, and follow up on all leads," Hall said.

# # #

We have received information that a van from one of the local campgrounds was stolen last night and we believe that the escapees may have taken it. It has been recovered in Springdale, Arkansas where 2 motorcycles were stolen. The Suspect, Keith Davis, stole the motorcycles from there before and we believe that they are the ones that stole them last night. Stolen were a CR 85 and CR 100 dirt bike. Springdale, Arkansas PD has taken a report on that and we are coordinating with them.

# # #

The McDonald County Sheriffs' Office is reporting an escape that happened sometime overnight from the jail. We will give more information as it comes up. Matthew Miller, 22 of Eagle Rock Missouri and Keith Davis, 24 of Anderson, Missouri are wanted for Escape, Stealing, Assaults and are considered dangerous. If anyone sees them, please contact the McDonald County Sheriffs' Office or your local law enforcement.

(Press Release from McDonald County Sheriff's Office)

# # #

According to McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall, information was received on December 10, 2015 regarding an escape from custody from the McDonald County jail facility. In response to an outside source, it was determined that on December 8, 2015, two inmates had climbed through a secure utility access and into another area of the facility from which they were able to leave the facility. It was further determined that the two inmates left the facility area for a short period of time, and then returned to the facility and re-entered their pod via the same access. Review of available video footage confirmed the two individuals both leaving and returning.

In response to the information, all inmates in the affected pod were secured in another part of the facility pending repairs and remediation. The investigation continues. Charges on the incident are being forwarded to the McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney.

(Press Release from McDonald County Sheriff's Office)

# # #