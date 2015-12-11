Inmates escape, return hours later

Two inmates escape from McDonald County jail earlier this week, just for a few hours.

One inmate is serving time for theft, the other serving time for theft and armed criminal action. They escaped through a locked utility room door, crawled through the attic, to escape out back at a maintenance door. They went to a friend's house within Pineville city limits before returning five hours later in time for breakfast.

"After some investigation, we found out who it was, we went ahead and secured all the inmates out of that pod, talked with all of them, secured the two that had left, and re-secured the room until more maintenance guys and construction can fix the problem," McDonald County sheriff Michael Hall said.

Construction crews were on site today to begin fixing the facility to prevent future problems.

"From here, we're kind of getting into how they did it, what happened with the facility itself, because they went through a locked door and up through a part that, that's the way it was built, and they went between some pipes and some concrete and it's just going to be modifying that with some metal, some expanded metal to prevent any further escape," Hall said.

Hall said he doesn't believe anyone was ever in danger. The case is still under investigation.