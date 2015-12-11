Quantcast

PSU Grad Closed His Business to Pursue Degree

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

David Redick knows cars. 

"I understand how they're put together, how they're designed, how they come up with those designs," David said.

His father worked on cars and David himself owned his own auto body shop

"It's probably in my blood," David said. "It's just something about cars."

But 5 years ago he left it behind to go back to school, pursuing a degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Pittsburg State University. It's a hard decision for anyone reaching 30; made harder by David's wife, Angela Redick, and their two children.

"I wasn't sure if dedicating 4 and a half years, or possibly 5 years of my life to a degree would be the right choice," David said.

"His main worry was, you know, our security, finances, things like that," Angela said.

"There was a couple times I questioned [enrolling in college]," David said. "I really thought, 'can I do this?  Am I smart enough to do this?' And the more I learned, the more classes I took, the more I wanted to learn."

"We made it work," Angela said. "And I knew that a little struggle now could pay off huge in the end."

Now, 5 years after taking the risk of going to school, he's ready to accept his degree and have his family take another risk: moving to California for his new job with Tesla Motors.

"I had a career picked out. Having my own shop," David said. "And I realized that dream isn't exactly what I wanted. And so when I got back into school and realized this is what I want to do. And that degree really facilitated that.
 

