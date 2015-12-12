Local veterans honored as a part of Wreaths Across America

Holiday season is a time for many to come together and celebrate. But for those who have lost family members, it can be a time of struggle. Across the nation, veterans are honored and remembered as a part of Wreaths Across America.

The 5,700 headstones in Fort Scott National Cemetery represent our freedom. But to millions of Americans, they represent a friend, sibling, child, or parent.

“He was a lot of fun. He was quite the character I guess you could say,” says Sandra Stinnett of Fort Scott.

Stinnett remembers her father as she walks the familiar grounds of the cemetery with her aunt. They’re paying respect to 4 family members. They, along with hundreds of other community members, lay wreaths to honor veterans this holiday season.

“They’re not with us at Christmas time so this is probably our best honor that we can do to them to have them in our hearts for our Christmas season,” says Stinnett

And the tune of taps is heard while wreaths representing each armed forces branch and prisoners of war and missing in action are placed during a ceremony. As a part of Wreaths Across America day, a movement to remember, honor, and teach.

“We remember our heroes out here by placing the wreaths on them, we honor our veterans out here with being out here, and we saw lots of children this year and that's how we teach,” says Kevin Wagner with the nonprofit organization.

History lessons passed through time, recognizing the great sacrifices made to protect our freedom.

“My dad was a Korean War Army veteran, so this means a lot. Part of the reason that I do this is because of what he taught me,” says Wagner.

There was a huge turnout this year leaving nearly half of the graves in the cemetery decorated with a wreath.

“They gave their lives so that we could have freedom so I think that it's a wonderful thing,” says Stinnett on the huge increase.

The hope is to one day, have a wreath at every grave.

A Wreath Ride back in August helped to raise money for a majority of the wreaths used in Fort Scott on Saturday. Wreaths Across America estimates that around 1 million wreaths were placed nationwide.