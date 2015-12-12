Southeast hosts 'cold weather car wash'

Students involved in the school's Technology Student Association host a 'cold weather' car wash, or at least that's what they planned to call it when it was planned.

The club's 25 students enjoyed 70 degree weather while washing cars to raise money for travel expenses to national competitions. The club has been an extra-curricular option for the last three years, qualifying students to national competitions all three years.

"We've qualified for nationals in video production the last three years, there's just so many fundraisers at school that we were just trying to find something that somebody else wasn't doing, this seemed like a good opportunity," technology teacher Brad Coots said.

With winter comes dirty cars and cold weather, so the club opted for the unconventional car wash and a chili feed.

The club raised over $500 towards travel expenses for the next year.