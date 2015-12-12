Ugly sweaters run through Joplin

Though it wasn't sweater weather, that did not stop a couple hundred runners from racing in their ugliest Christmas sweaters.

Starlit Running Company hosts the Ugly Sweater 5K run and Eggnog/beer mile in downtown Joplin. Runners were encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters and enjoy some exercise before the worry of holiday weight gain arises.

"It's just a non-intimidating atmosphere. Like when you are dressed the way we are dressed, and the DJ is out playing Christmas music, it's just a good way to get started, especially if you're new," Ashleigh Teeter, owner of Starlit Running Company said.

Lots of tinsel, bows and Christmas lights adorned holiday sweaters for the 5K race.

"Well it's great for people to come on out and enjoy running and look ridiculous while doing so. My getup I got online, it's called the 'original gangster Cringle' suit, so it's polyester, which will keep me warm, but it's already warm outside so, it will be a good run," runner Nathan Box said of his ugly Christmas suit.

Following the 5K was the Eggnog/beer mile run, the first of its kind here in Joplin. Participants ran an out-and-back course between beers, a craze gaining traction in the running world.