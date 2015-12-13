Pets not always the best holiday gift

Most kids dream of having a new puppy under the Christmas tree. This holiday season, the Joplin Humane Society has seen an increase in the number of pet adoptions, even having 19 adoptions in just 1 day. The shelter is currently full and they are encouraging families who are prepared to take in a pet to come and see what cats and dogs are available.

But, they don’t always recommend getting a pet as a gift.

“If you don't live with them and it’s not a plan and there’s not something in place where you know it’s going to be a forever pet, we don't really encourage that. But, we have an alternative, we have gift certificates. So if you're pretty sure you know somebody that wants a pet, you can come purchase a gift certificate for them so that they can come choose whoever they want when they're ready,” says Lysa Boston with the Joplin Humane Society.

And there are other options too.

“Buy them the supplies, that’s an amazing gift with a gift certificate because that saves them from purchasing that. And then again they can come in and pick just the right pet because maybe you get them a kitten and they'd prefer a senior cat. Or you get them a lab puppy and they're really looking for an adult shih tzu. So considering that a pet can be around for 14 to 16 years, it’s pretty important that it’s going to be a good fit in the home,” adds Boston.

You can also sponsor a cat or dog's adoption this holiday season for $70.