Joplin Library has new technology for kids

The Joplin Public Library now has more than just books on its shelves. It just got 25 Launchpad tablets in the children's section. They come preloaded with interactive learning apps designed for children as young as 3 years old. It has only been a few days and all 25 are already checked out for use.

The library asks that parents fill out surveys included to measure if the tablets are helping with early literacy.

Many kids use the computers in the children's section and parents think the tablets will get the same attention. One parent says he appreciates all the library has been doing to enhance the kid’s section.

“Getting them more, the more sources the kids have, because like I said no kids the same, so just being able to catch their attention and get them learning, that's the whole goal,” says Cody Dennis.

The library was able to get the tablets using the Racing to Read grant. Members can check out the new technology for 3 weeks at a time.