MSSU Choral Society performs annual Christmas concert

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A big crowd was out supporting the Missouri Southern Choral Society at their annual Christmas concert. Audience members look for the best seats in order to see the 60 member adult choir perform. They did a number of Christmas songs, the opening piece based on "O Come All Ye Faithful." A crowd favorite was the Broadway tunes including “My Favorite Things" from “The Sound of Music.”

The crowd got into the show and the holiday spirit.

“It does help me get in the mood and so far I haven't even put up my Christmas tree yet, I’ve kind of been waiting for something and I think this might be the spark to get me going for the season,” says Donna Mosher.

“I just think it’s important for everyone to come together and support each other and to be together this time of year is really important,” says Emma Frogge.

Dr. Al Carnine has been directing the shows for the past 35 years.

