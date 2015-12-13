Baxter Springs officers provide Christmas for kids

The closing of Baxter Springs' Wal-Mart also meant the canceling of the Wal-Mart sponsored event, "Shop with a Cop".

Two local officers Sheldon Bales and Richard Comer took the reigns and created a new event all on their own with the same concept, but instead of receiving Walmart gift cards to shop with kids, they asked local businesses for donations.

"Oh it was great. The donations in particular were over the top, we got a whole lot more than we anticipated on. We would like to make this an annual thing and from here on out it will be," Sgt. Bales said.

Bales' partner in the project, Comer, serves as the school resource officer for Baxter Springs schools. The two then took the donations, then went and bought gifts on a list provided by the schools and families of 20 kids in need.

"This is our way to give back to the community one child at a time and as Sergeant Bales said, this is going to become a yearly thing, so hopefully lots of children see happy times from here on out," Comer said.

Gifts ranged from cologne to iPods to ninja turtle action figures.

"It makes us special and happy because they actually care about us and help us," Hidie Tripp of Baxter Springs said.

Each child received several gifts and a filled stocking.