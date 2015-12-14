Toybox helping local families make ends meet

In the words of GaLynn Hay of Joplin, it all adds up. Especially this time of year.

"With a layoff happening directly before Christmas, I mean just a few weeks before Christmas it's kind of put us in a bind with bills and new baby is due right around Christmastime," Hay said.

Hay lives with her fiancee and two children, with a third due any time now.

"I mean it gets to a time of year where you either pay your bills or you buy Christmas or you buy food. Everything costs something and you have to try to do all of it at once. We kind of just decided it would be a good idea to get some extra help. To kind of, make Christmas a little more than what it probably would have been," Hay said.

Hay and her fiancee are purchasing each child a gift for Christmas, but the rest will come from the Toybox program. Rightfully so, Hay isn't ashamed.

"It makes me feel a lot better, being able to provide them something, other than one or two things that they probably would not have even gotten with the ability we have," Hay said.

Toybox program ends tomorrow and donations are down this year as compared to recent years. Phone in on Tuesday during KOAM's noon, 5, and 6 o'clock newscasts to donate.

"The fact that people have been able to help us and not even know who we are, our story, it's nice to have someone who cares without knowing who we are," Hay said.