Joplin's Main Street named one of the best in the state

Downtown Joplin has received a pretty special honor and it could help local businesses.

“Only in your state" names Joplin’s Main Street one of the best in Missouri. It's 10th on the list out of 12, an accomplishment business owners and residents are proud of.

“Downtown and Main Street is the heart of our city and it really is just such a great reflection of how the city feels about itself and how we really just want to foster this idea that this is where we come from, this is our history, this is our story,” says Callie Hudson with the Downtown Joplin Alliance.

“It shows that we're really trying to turn it around and show that Joplin is a really desirable place to be at,” says Stephen Burk, a resident of Joplin.

Over the years, a lot of work has been done to revitalize Main Street. As a result, many businesses are doing well.

“We do really well traffic wise. Being right between Blue Moon, 609 and Instant Karma, we see great traffic. We've been really pleasantly surprised not knowing what to expect moving down here. It’s been really awesome,” says Ashley Wakefield, the owner of Sophie.

And being named on this list could help existing businesses to draw a new customer base.

“It’s a great thing to be able to say come shop downtown, one of the best downtowns in the state, I think that's a great marketing strategy and thing to be able to say to customers and potential customers to try and get them to kind of see why,” says Wakefield.

Vacancies on Main Street are at about 20 percent which is considerably lower than in previous years. But some local businesses are using an open store front to their advantage.

“We saw that directly with Hackett’s Hot Wings when the building just North of them went for sale, they bought it and were able to expand and are getting ready to have their grand reopening,” says Hudson.

The majority of businesses range from 1st to 7th Streets, with expansion further down Main on the mind of many.

