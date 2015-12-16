Quantcast

Kansas Law Enforcement Integrates - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Law Enforcement Integrates

Updated:
Southeast Kansas -

Justin Barnett is happy he doesn't have to fill out "radio logs" anymore. A month's worth alone fills an entire drawer of a nearby file cabinet. Barnett is a communications officer at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. When an officer called or checked in, Barnett, as recently as October, was still keeping hand-written records.

"If we had a busy day, we could probably get close to 10 pages per station," Barnett said. "Just logs of what everybody was doing."

But he hasn't had to scribe any logs since the arrival of some new technology.

Barnett says the recently adopted "New World Systems" dispatch program has made his job easier. Crawford County Sheriff Dan Peak says it's mobile applications have made things easier for deputies. 

"The efficiency level is at an all time high," Peak said.

The program actually belongs to the Pittsburg Police Department; which wanted to integrate the city and county's dispatch as well as records of arrests, investigations, and prosecutions. 

"There are so many cases that could cross borders between the city of Pittsburg and the county," Peak said.

"One of the reasons we did choose [the new system], though, was because it did provide multiple jurisdiction functionality," PIttsburg Assistant City Manager Jay Byers said.

Cherokee County has a similar strategy, sharing it's dispatch and records systems with Columbus, Galena, and Baxter Springs police.

"The more information that officers have available to them, or law enforcement agencies have available to them, the easier those investigations are going to be conducted," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said. "The quicker those investigations are going to be conducted."

Groves says it's a growing trend. And in Pittsburg the goal is eventually developing a sort of regional justice system.

"The larger the map, the more information we'll be able to share across those county lines," Peak said. "And maybe even state lines down the road."

Byers tells us Frontenac, Girard and Pitt State Police Departments are considering joining Pittsburg's dispatch and file sharing system.
 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.