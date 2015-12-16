Kansas Law Enforcement Integrates

Justin Barnett is happy he doesn't have to fill out "radio logs" anymore. A month's worth alone fills an entire drawer of a nearby file cabinet. Barnett is a communications officer at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. When an officer called or checked in, Barnett, as recently as October, was still keeping hand-written records.

"If we had a busy day, we could probably get close to 10 pages per station," Barnett said. "Just logs of what everybody was doing."

But he hasn't had to scribe any logs since the arrival of some new technology.

Barnett says the recently adopted "New World Systems" dispatch program has made his job easier. Crawford County Sheriff Dan Peak says it's mobile applications have made things easier for deputies.

"The efficiency level is at an all time high," Peak said.

The program actually belongs to the Pittsburg Police Department; which wanted to integrate the city and county's dispatch as well as records of arrests, investigations, and prosecutions.

"There are so many cases that could cross borders between the city of Pittsburg and the county," Peak said.

"One of the reasons we did choose [the new system], though, was because it did provide multiple jurisdiction functionality," PIttsburg Assistant City Manager Jay Byers said.

Cherokee County has a similar strategy, sharing it's dispatch and records systems with Columbus, Galena, and Baxter Springs police.

"The more information that officers have available to them, or law enforcement agencies have available to them, the easier those investigations are going to be conducted," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said. "The quicker those investigations are going to be conducted."

Groves says it's a growing trend. And in Pittsburg the goal is eventually developing a sort of regional justice system.

"The larger the map, the more information we'll be able to share across those county lines," Peak said. "And maybe even state lines down the road."

Byers tells us Frontenac, Girard and Pitt State Police Departments are considering joining Pittsburg's dispatch and file sharing system.

