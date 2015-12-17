Quantcast

"The Force Awakens" in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Roughly 200-million dollars. It's greater than the GDP of the Marshal Islands. It's also the projected weekend box office for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Plenty of four-staters are contributing to that number. 

Including Matt Pendergrass, waiting near the front of the line at the Pittsburg 8 Movie Theater. Who, after nearly 40 years of fandom, has his priorities straight.

"I actually took off work," Pendergrass said. 

Or Jay Benedict at the back of the line.

"It's a really interesting universe that George Lucas started 40 years ago," Benedict said. "And I'm really interested to see where this generation can take that."

Stars Wars has become a dominant force in many fans lives. Compelling folks to wait hours for showtime.

"We got to the mall at 3:30," Kasi Anderson said. "So [we've waited] 3 hours." Longer than the film itself. But, "That's okay because we're gonna get good seats," Anderson said.

It's also bringing families together. Even if it requires wearing a costume in public. "Star Wars" is one of the few cultural touchstones with the ability to still entertain and interest a fan base spanning three generations. 

"My boys have never been to see an original Star Wars in the movie theater," one father in line said. "So, I mean, that's kind of neat that the whole family can do that."

"I'm just here for the experience," said one girl with her mother. "Like, it's awesome to see it in theaters. I've always wanted to."

"You know, I was there at 7 [years old] for [Episode] 4, 5, and 6," Pendergrass said. "Now they're kind of passing it on to the generation behind you."

Disney has already announced there will be more "Star Wars". A new movie every year until 2020. 

Tim Spears
