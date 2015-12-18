Quantcast

Federal Judge Dismisses State Lawsuit Against Quapaw

A victory today for the Quapaw Tribe and Downstream Casino when it comes to a legal battle to expand gambling into Southeast Kansas.

The tribe has announced preliminary plans to expand gaming on reservation land in Southeastern Cherokee County, which would allow Downstream to add craps and roulette. The Kansas lawsuit sought to prevent that expansion.

It's not yet clear whether the ruling will have any impact on plans for a state-owned casino in Crawford County, Kansas. We reached out to a spokesman for Kansas Crossing Casino. He was unavailable for comment. 

Although Quapaw tribal chairman John Berrey said it's not a sure thing the tribe will expand.

"We kind of wanna see what the economy is gonna do. and see how 2016 rolls out," Berrey said. "We have all the architectural designs done. We don't have construction designs done yet. we'll probably wait until January to get all the board members together. We really just want to make sure we don't over-spend or make decisions without really having a lot of due diligence and thinking it through."

Berrey continued to say if the tribe expands it shouldn't effect the Kansas Crossing Casino proposal in Crawford County, and Kansas Crossing will not influence the tribe's decision to expand. The state of Kansas now has 30 days to appeal.

Kansas Crossing still has one piece of litigation with the Castle Rock Casino group and Cherokee County, which will be ruled on early next year.

