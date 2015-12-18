Presidential candidate Marco Rubio holds rally in Joplin

Republican candidate Marco Rubio held a rally, tonight, in Joplin. It was held at the Millennium Tennis and Fitness Club.

400 people came out to hear the presidential hopeful speak on the future of the country. Senator Marco Rubio says America is a unique place and changes must be made to maintain that.

“We are going to be the first Americans that leave our children worse off than ourselves. I wish I could tell you only one party shared in the blame, I think one party has most of the blame, and 1 president has a lot of the blame over the last 7 years,” says Rubio.

He says it's the government's job to create prosperity so Americans can be successful. He wants to make America an easier place to get jobs.

“We have a national debt that threatens us with a debt crisis; you can't be the easiest and best place in the world to create jobs if your country is going through a debt crisis,” he adds.

Rubio spoke a lot about the American dream and what this generation has to do to ensure that America is the strongest nation for the next. He stressed the importance of education and making it cheaper and easier to access for all.

“I will be the vocational education president. I will make it easier for people to acquire these skills. One of the ways we're going to do this is we're going to open up the Pell Grant. We're going to open up the Pell Grant to high school students so that if your school doesn't offer vocational training, then you will able to go to high school in the morning and then use Pell Grant as a 15 or 16 year old to go to trade school in the afternoon or evening,” says Rubio.

“We have raised a generation of kids who really don't know how to work hard. They think if I don't wear a coat and tie, it’s a demeaning job and it’s not, and that was what impressed me,” says Shannon Webster of Carthage.

Rubio has endorsements from Missouri legislators, including Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson who thinks Rubio could be good for the state.

“One of the things that we're constantly dealing with as a state is a crush of burdens and regulations from the federal government and I think Senator Rubio understands that a dynamic, vibrant economy depends on reducing that load of regulations that come out of Washington DC,” says Richardson.

Rubio spoke on a number of other topics, also saying that he would repeal and replace Obamacare.