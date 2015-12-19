Spring River Wellness Center gives back to community this holiday season

Santa helps to teach local kids the importance of health and exercise. The Spring River Wellness Center hosts get fit with Santa, a fun filled day for families.

Santa joins an exercise class, encouraging families to stay active during the holiday season, even adding in some of his own dance moves. The wellness center stresses the importance of exercise.

“We've noticed in the U.S. our childhood obesity always been on the rise since many years ago so it’s very important to learn those habits early on so they can maintain a healthy lifestyle over a longer period of time,” says Kyle Babbitt with the center.

Kids could also play games and do arts and crafts.

The event doubled as a canned food drive for local food pantries.

“We just decided that there’s always a need for those items and that we can fill that. And also just to offer a little bit of giving back to the community and just have a fun event for them during the holiday season and just lift everyone's spirits up,” says Babbitt.

FOX 14 is currently accepting donations for its feed the 4 states food drive. There is a list of donation centers on fox14tv.com