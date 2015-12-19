Newton county food brigade feeds thousands

The Newton County food basket brigade is in its 28th holiday year of providing food to area families in a time expenses may be tight.

Food is gathered all season long at area drop-off locations, with even the schools getting involved. Families pre-register and show proof of residency to ensure the food items stay local. Then on distribution day, grocery store carts are loaded up and each family walks away with two weeks worth of food.

"Well we're in desperate need of food so it's great to have. I have a camper-sized refrigerator and I can't get much in that at all," Neosho resident Kathleen Dennison said.

Residents like Dennison were able to get items like macaroni, potatoes and basic baking ingredients. The event has became so large, it was held on the county fairgrounds this year. Approximately 125 volunteers make the event possible.

"We have volunteers from boy scouts, church members, area church members, even those who have received food here today even volunteer after they finish and they like to give back as well," food basket media chair Lynn Otey said.

Recipients were grateful for all the assistance, with volunteers loading up carts then packing away items in recipient vehicles.

"It's great that the community comes together I think and gives help to all these families in need. It just helps out a lot tremendously to what we need and it helps us out with our Christmas dinner and even beyond that," Neosho resident Amy Johnson said.

Last year, over 120 thousand pounds of food was distributed to approximately one thousand Newton County Families.