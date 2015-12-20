Pro Musica receives educational grant

Pro Musica of Joplin has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which will bring a professional music group to Joplin and educate area fifth-graders.

Project Trio, an non-traditional chamber music group out of New York will perform at area schools and assisted living centers in September. Pro Musica's managing director Bonnie Yetter said they try to use the opportunity to expose area fifth-graders because that is usually when they are learning to play string instruments themselves.

"It broadens the kids view of the world. It introduces them to music. The students are always just amazed that these musicians come from great distances to play for them," Yetter said.