Church cookie sale benefits Lovingrace

St. Catherine's Guild of St. Philip's Episcopal Church holds their annual cookie and candy sale, with proceeds benefiting women at Lovingrace.

Women of the guild bake a plethora of homemade treats and eats for patrons to fill their tins with. It's an annual tradition that was started five years ago. This year, women at Lovingrace are receiving gift-cards to help with personal needs or gifts for others.

"They're very thankful, a lot of times there are tears and they are happy to receive it. But a lot of times we do things anonymously. And they have no idea that it comes from the church. We just put it that 'this is what Christ has called us to do'," Ramona Shields of St. Philip's said.