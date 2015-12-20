Neosho welcomes another Habitat home

Martin Fosdick will be home for Christmas. A new home that is, built with his own hands and the help of Habitat for Humanity.

Fosdick is the 13th person in Neosho to receive a new home through Habitat for Humanity. President of Neosho Habitat for Humanity Patricia Loveland said the home could not have went to a more deserving person.

"Martin has been so patient. Martin has done over 500 hours of volunteer work on his own home. He pretty much painted the whole house," Loveland said.

After a local pastor came to bless the home, Fosdick is ready to move in this week after living in a trailer home for the last 12 years.

"This is a house and that was trailer house, so I won't have to go outside to make a phone call on my cell phone anymore," Fosdick said.