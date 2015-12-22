Joplin Salvation Army prepares to serve hundreds

In what will be one of the largest meals in the city, Salvation Army is preparing to serve 500 people for their annual Christmas meal.

"This is just another way we can help the community and meet the down-and-out," Major Douglas Stearns of the Joplin Salvation Army said.

Monetary and food donations come in year-round for the meal, which takes about a week to prepare.

"It's a little different because you have to do everything in bulk. It's a lot of opening of the cans which was probably the most time-consuming, but can be fun if you have the right people with you too," meal volunteer Charlie Brown said.

Major Stearns told a story of how the founder of Salvation Army, William Booth, would treat those in need.

"He would first get them something, clean them up and give them something to drink then he'd talk to them about their soul. And he said they're more apt to listen to you if you get your basic human needs met. And then talk to them about their eternal needs," Stearns said.

The annual Christmas dinner will include the staple items such as ham, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole.