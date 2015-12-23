Missouri representative proposes daylight savings year round

Many think that the first day of winter is the shortest day of the year but this year, there are actually 3 days with the least amount of sunlight. One of those days is today. A Missouri representative looks to pass legislation to help residents take advantage of that sunlight.

We’ve become accustomed to darker evenings during the winter months but one state representative proposes that we "spring forward" permanently. Mike Kelley suggests a change to Missouri’s constitution, making day light savings time the new standard.

“People appreciate the extra light when they are off in the evenings,” he says.

It would put an end to switching the clocks back and forth, a practice Kelley thinks is outdated and can have many negative outcomes, including health problems and road accidents.

“People are disoriented slightly. An hour doesn’t seem like it would be that big of a difference, but it does really cause a shift in the equilibrium of the body and medically they've proven that the change is not healthy,” says Kelley,

Being an agricultural area, these changes could have a large effect on farmers and while it’s not universal, Kelley says he does have support.

“My family, they do have some farms and I know that they need the daylight in the evening times, it’s very important for them to get all the chores and everything they need to get done, they need that time in the evening,” says Lamar resident Lindsay Forst.

“It would be nice to get home in the evenings before it got dark and have time to play outside before cooking dinner and its already dark and you can't go outside at all,” says Brittanica Born, also a Lamar resident.

But, there is some opposition.

“I think we need to leave it just like it is because the cows don't know the difference and there are more important things in this world to worry about,” says resident Ima Jean Pierson.

And while he thinks it is the best thing to do, Kelley will leave it up to the voters on the 2018 ballot.

“If you're going to make this kind of a change, I want the people to have the final say in what's going on with that decision so it would require a vote of the people, and if so it would change the way Missouri does their time,” says Kelley.

In order to pass, 2 bordering states would also have to pass similar legislation.