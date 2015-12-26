Quantcast

Cherokee County Prepares for Flooding - KOAM TV 7

Cherokee County Prepares for Flooding

Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS -

The Sheriff's department is encouraging voluntary evacuation. The American Red Cross is setting up emergency storm shelters at Baxter Springs High school and Riverton High school.

From the Cherokee County Sheriff's office:

Emergency Personnel with the Baxter Springs and Galena Fire Departments, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Baxter Springs Police Department and the Cherokee County Emergency Response Teams are currently going door to door in areas near Spring River and prone to flooding to inform residents that the American Red Cross is opening shelters at the Baxter Springs High School (100 North Military Avenue) and the Riverton High School (7120 Southeast 70th) due to flooding, which could severely impact homes up to 500 Cherokee County homes. 

Based on information from the National Weather Service, who predict heavy rains to increase this evening and overnight, flooding is expected to be comparable to 1993 and roughly 15' higher than 2007.  

Spring River is expected to crest at 37.3' on Monday morning.

Any residents who live in an area prone to flooding are encouraged to voluntarily evacuate, either taking advantage of the established shelters or by finding somewhere else to stay until the water begins to subside.


Emergency: 911
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office: 620-848-3000
Baxter Springs Police Department: 620-856-2112
Baxter Springs Fire Department: 620-856-3536

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.