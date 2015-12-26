Cherokee County Prepares for Flooding

The Sheriff's department is encouraging voluntary evacuation. The American Red Cross is setting up emergency storm shelters at Baxter Springs High school and Riverton High school.

From the Cherokee County Sheriff's office:

Emergency Personnel with the Baxter Springs and Galena Fire Departments, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Baxter Springs Police Department and the Cherokee County Emergency Response Teams are currently going door to door in areas near Spring River and prone to flooding to inform residents that the American Red Cross is opening shelters at the Baxter Springs High School (100 North Military Avenue) and the Riverton High School (7120 Southeast 70th) due to flooding, which could severely impact homes up to 500 Cherokee County homes.

Based on information from the National Weather Service, who predict heavy rains to increase this evening and overnight, flooding is expected to be comparable to 1993 and roughly 15' higher than 2007.

Spring River is expected to crest at 37.3' on Monday morning.

Any residents who live in an area prone to flooding are encouraged to voluntarily evacuate, either taking advantage of the established shelters or by finding somewhere else to stay until the water begins to subside.



Emergency: 911

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office: 620-848-3000

Baxter Springs Police Department: 620-856-2112

Baxter Springs Fire Department: 620-856-3536