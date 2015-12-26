Use of recycling center increases following holiday

Families have stuffed their stockings, now it is time to stuff the receptacles.

The day after Christmas means increased traffic at the Joplin Recycling Center. Many families opt to recycle their holiday waste in favor of a more environmentally-friendly way.

"Following Christmas mainly, the traffic seems to pick up around here. We get a few more people bringing in their cardboard boxes and wrapping paper from their Christmas presents and such and it kind of makes it a little more crowded around here than usual," recycling center operator Thomas Ross said.

Recycling reduces landfill space and eliminates waste of reusable materials, like the nearly full dumpster of wrapping paper or the magazines and books in the use-and-take section.

"After the holidays we see a large increase in the use-and-take area, people seem to bring in things that they've replaced such as TVs and other items that are still function-able and people can use in their own ways," Ross said.

Vickie Cox and her husband recycle year-round, but especially after their high volume of holiday waste.

"I've been recycling for years and one of my greatest Christmas wishes is for Joplin to get curbside recycling," Cox said, "I think it's important to recycle not for myself necessarily but for my grandchildren and future generations to come."

The Joplin Recycling Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, but will be closed on New Years Day.