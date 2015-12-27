Cattle moved to higher ground

Humans are not the only ones seeking shelter from the flooding.

Cherokee County Sheriff's office assisted a southeast Kansas farmer in moving his cattle to higher ground. This involved partially blocking off Highway 69 for several minutes on Sunday afternoon.

"They handle the cold really well if their hair is dry. But they're like us, if they're not dry, if we're wet and cold we're terribly cold. So they handle the dry cold really excellent but the wet cold they don't take very good," cattleman Gale Bachman said.

Bachman tends to a different set of livestock near Chetopa. He noted that the cold can stress cattle out.