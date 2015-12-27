Residents voluntarily evacuating, but not using shelters

Red Cross opened shelters at Riverton and Baxter Springs high schools, but they have gone unused for over a day.

Due to inactivity, the shelter at Riverton closed down. Baxter Springs will maintain their shelter until further notice.

"We will be here for as long as there is a need for the Red Cross in the community. And even if the shelter closes, we still will have a presence here as long as its needed. We'll have somebody here who will have supplies and whatever the community needs from the Red Cross," disaster volunteer Marsha Ogle said.

Volunteers speculated that residents are finding shelter at friends and family's homes. Should they need the shelter, they will be provided a warm place to stay for the night and a hot meal as well as snacks and cleaning supplies.