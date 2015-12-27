Quantcast

Rail Cars Float Off Tracks - KOAM TV 7

Rail Cars Float Off Tracks

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Highway 60 in northern Neosho is completely impassable. Flooding in the Keeling Flats area has floated off unattached Burlington Northern rail cars from a nearby track.

Neosho Police and Burlington Northern personnel were on scene to monitor the situation. It has been confirmed the cars were not transporting any hazardous materials.

An officer on-site said Burlington Northern will have a third-party contractor remove the cars.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.