Man rescued from house outside Redings Mill

First responders from Redings Mill and Newton County ambulance rescue a 67-year-old man from his flooded Shoal Creek home.

Johnny Drennan of rural Joplin did not evacuate his home when authorities alerted he and his wife on Saturday afternoon. His family laughingly described him as "stubborn" and "hard-headed", as his wife Martha willingly evacuated.

Drennan became stuck in his home on Boston Lane as waters crept higher. He shone a flashlight from his upstairs window to family as a sign he was okay.

Crews arrived early Sunday afternoon but had to wait for a life-boat as they were all in use in other water rescues.

Two rescue team members floated out to Drennan's home and hoisted him and his cat, Whitey, into the boat before bringing him ashore to hugs from his family.

Drennan was checked for hypothermia as a precaution.