KC search and rescue assists local crews

UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol Public Information Officer John Lueckenoff tells KOAM/FOX14 the body of 30 year old Christopher William Forman of Erie, KS has been recovered. Forman drove into high waters yesterday at Maple Drive east of Highway 171. Search crews recovered his body a half a mile from Maple Drive.

# # #

With a high demand of water rescues, local first-response crews call in for back-up.

Kansas City fire department supplied its search and rescue crews to aid in various rescue operations in Jasper County.

After a semi-truck driver drove into waters in an attempt to rescue a pickup truck driver who was swept away in the current, crews were dispatched to an area east of Waco, Mo. Missouri Highway Patrol arrived to the scene and observed the man from the pickup truck, but he was swept away and has not been seen since. Search and rescue crews were able to locate his vehicle.

Just down the road, a family of five was safely evacuated with the help of Jasper County Sheriff's office officials and the KC search and rescue team.

Rescue attempts were difficult as the waters had floating debris that is hard to navigate with the rescue boats.

The water was too shallow for some of the heavier boats, so KCFD supplied their lighter-weight rubber boats in the rescue attempts.