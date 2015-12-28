Parts of Baxter Springs underwater

Much of Baxter Springs, Kan. is underwater as flood levels creep higher.

The high school football stadium has flood waters reaching the goalposts in both end zones. Houses just north of the downtown area have water halfway up their front doors. For some residents, it's overwhelming.

"It's just insane. I lived here whenever we had the flood in 1993 too, and it kind of brings back some of those memories, but just the devastation you see, it's pretty hard," resident Misty Frisbie said as she choked up.

Many of the area residents voluntarily evacuated their homes once Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies alerted them of the need.

"Fortunately many of the residents here in Cherokee County are self-sufficient and they have a plan in place, just like most of us in the Midwest have a tornado plan, people living in the flood plane area have a flood plan. So they know what they're going to do, where they're going to go if an event like this takes place," Sheriff David Groves said.