Local businesses benefit from New Year's resolutions

Local businesses see a boost in business thanks to people's New Year’s resolution. New Year’s Eve means it’s time to set a resolution for the upcoming year. The most popular resolution can also help local businesses.

For some, the holidays didn't slow down their fitness routine and they are getting one last workout in before the year ends. When it comes to exercise, the first few months of the New Year are a time of motivation. And by next week, gym managers say the regulars can expect to have more company.

“New year new you is usually what people's philosophy is," says the owner of the Runaround in Joplin Erik Bartlett.

“It’s a realization to them that they have a new year a new start, an opportunity to get started on something new,” says the manager of the Anytime Fitness gym in Joplin.

While each year brings its own new goals, one resolution seems to stick around.

According to one organization, last year’s top resolution was to stay fit and healthy followed closely by losing weight and that motivation is a money maker for local businesses.

“We probably see a 60 to 70 percent increase from January through March," says Wills.

“I would say consistently year to year, it’s probably about an 8 to 10 percent increase. People are just coming in for new outfits or new shoes, kind of an extra motivational piece of equipment I think. Sometimes when you get new footwear you feel like a new person so it kind of goes along with it,” says Bartlett.

Now he helps others lace up for a lifestyle change but Bartlett learned firsthand just how important a New Year’s resolution can be.

“One day I woke up and made a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, ended up losing 100 pounds, started running and now I do this for a living so it’s crazy to see what a New Year’s resolution can do if you stick with it,” he says.

And as many residents will pledge to get a good start this year, many businesses will do the same.

Many Americans have the same priority for health and wellness at the start of the year, it turns out the plan doesn't always last. The data shows that last year, 76 percent of those who planned to stay fit didn't follow any weight loss or diet program.