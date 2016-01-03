Carthage churches helping displaced families

Families displaced from flooded homes in Carthage and Kendricktown are now getting help from local churches.

St. Ann's Catholic Church of Carthage has extended resources to the families who are staying in motels since the Red Cross shelter closed.

"We are in communication too with the Catholic charities, they have an office in Joplin too, and we are in communication to see if they receive any help, any support in these situations they've suffered this last week," Father Jose Araque said.

The Diaz family of Kendricktown regularly attends St. Ann's. Melynne Ryder, a kindergarten teacher from St. Ann's Catholic School brought over clothing to the family whom she shares a special connection with. Ryder was one of the Diaz daughter's teacher.

The Ordonez family does not attend St. Ann's, but is still receiving help because that's "what they do", Araque says.

"The gospel invites us all the time to help the people no matter what religion belong, what church they involved in, for us its our business, all the time," Araque said, "No matter what church or what faith the people have, the catholic church, helps anybody. All the people."

Danny Orodonez said the family was visited by church members in their motel, who did not identify which church they belonged to.

"They wanted to buy us stuff like beds and all that. They didn't even tell us what church, but they've been helping us," Ordonez said.

Fairview Christian Church served as the official Red Cross shelter the families stayed in for a week, but now their help to families is coming in the form of money from a GoFundMe page. Pastor Chris Huelat assures that 100 percent of funds will go to the families, with the church serving as the official disperser of funds.

"They lost everything, so clothing, household goods, repairs, if they have relocation expenses, construction costs, things like that. Things that really are necessary for these people to have a home again," Huelat said of his hopes for the funds.

The GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/carthageflood) will stay up for months to come, as the families will incur many moving costs in the near future.