PHS to perform "Band Geeks" at state level

Pittsburg High School's performance of "Band Geeks" is slated to perform at the Kansas Thespian Conference in Wichita's Century II Performing Arts Center this Thursday.

"I remember saying to my mom, 'this would make my senior year amazing if we got picked," actor Derek Brumbaugh said.

Brumbaugh plays a major role in the musical that takes 61 students and 11 adults to put on. The musical was selected as one of four statewide to perform, largely for student creativity.

"The thing 'Band Geeks' has that no other show has is that it's never been seen before in front of a lot of people. So its something new, its different, it's quirky and people really like that style," actor Jack Warring said.

PHS students will perform in front of an audience of nearly 2,000 people. Quite the contrast, as their November performances of the show were in front of a packed auditorium of around 250 people.

"It will definitely be a lot of pressure so we will have to be very on point with everything we do and make sure it's ready," Brumbaugh said.

To be ready and to raise funds for the trip, student thespians will put on a performance on Tuesday night at 7pm in the PHS auditorium. A $5 admission donation will help cover costs of travel and moving trucks for the show's large props.