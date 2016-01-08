SEK Humane Society says animal abuse is a problem locally and nationwide

The FBI will now keep track of animal abuse like it does other serious crimes. Up until this year, even the worst cases, like dog fighting, were categorized as "other" when local law enforcement agencies reported their statistics to the FBI.

Officials with the Southeast Kansas Humane Society say they see cases of animal abuse "quite often" and that these changes could draw people's attention to the problem. And it’s a problem both nation and worldwide.

“I think it’s great for animal advocates because we see a lot of these cases that a lot of times go unreported or are classified as other when they clearly are a violent crime that needs to be addressed. We have an issue with animal violence everywhere so it’s important that these cases are being recognized,” says Erica Wilson with the SEK Humane Society.

Wilson adds that animal abuse is often linked to other violent behaviors and these changes could help to not only protect animals, but humans too.

“There have been so many studies and so much research done that links animal abuse to violent crimes and domestic violence, there’s a huge connection, some link in between those, so I think this is going to help prevent future crimes from being committed as well as bring to light all of the animals that are suffering in these situations,” says Wilson.

The goal is to be able to identify trends that will allow law enforcement agencies to better allocate their resources to catch animal abusers.